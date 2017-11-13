Horoscope | November 13, 2017

Birthdays: Gerard Butler, 48; Jimmy Kimmel, 50; Whoopi Goldberg, 62; Chris Noth, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t get all worked up over nothing. Smart thinking will help you pinpoint what to do next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get moving. Don’t wait around for someone else to go first.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your thoughts to yourself until you get all the facts. Relationships will suffer if you make assumptions or are misleading.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think twice before you make a fuss. You’ll meet with opposition if you take action without offering an explanation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll do better dealing with outsiders than you will with those you live with. Short trips will keep you moving forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings, but don’t force your will on others. It’s important to let everyone have a say as well as to compromise when possible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your personal life a secret and you’ll avoid being talked about. Getting along with others will make a difference to how fast you advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Charm, originality and incentives will help you persuade others to support your plans. Home improvements will encourage comfort, romance and spending more time doing the things you enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be cognizant of what’s happening around you and how others may react. Showing sensitivity and thoughtfulness will help you avoid criticism and complaints.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pace yourself and you’ll accomplish everything you set out to do. Your ability to sense when something’s not right will help you discourage others from interfering with your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be offered a false impression conveyed by someone’s actions. Don’t make assumptions or you will end up in a situation that could cost you emotionally or financially.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Positive changes can be made. Being aware of others’ feelings will help you make the right choices.