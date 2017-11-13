Kingman Photo | Fall is here: Family fun at the Pumpkin Patch Day

The Dig It Kingman Community Garden’s 2017 Pumpkin Patch Day is over.

It was a successful event enjoyed by nearly 900 people. We thank all the supporters, volunteers, attendees and contributors that helped make it possible.

There will be a class at Dig It about preparing the garden for fall planting or getting the soil ready

for spring on Saturday, November 11th from 1:00-2:30pm at the garden. The address is 2301 Lillie Avenue.

The 4’x16’ garden beds are leased for $50 per year. This includes water, use of tools and advise from fellow gardeners. Leases begin January 1st and end December 31st each year.

If you are interested in getting on our waiting list, please check our website at digitkingmancommunitygardens.org or call Mike at 928-715-1165.

The Children’s Garden programs were very successful this year also. We plan to have events again in 2018.