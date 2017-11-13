Mohave 911 | November 13, 2017

Aggravated DUI

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricky Lee Floria, 60, of Golden Valley Nov. 4 for aggravated DUI, a felony, domestic violence or assault, domestic violence or disorderly conduct, misdemeanors.



At 4 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Teddy Roosevelt Road. Deputies contacted the 48 year-old female victim who said Floria began yelling and assaulted her while driving on Teddy Roosevelt Road. Deputies saw the victim had blood on her nose and shirt.

The victim said Floria was driving recklessly and when he slowed down, she was able to jump from the vehicle and return to the residence. The victim described the vehicle as a white Ford pickup truck.

A short time later, deputies observed a truck matching the description at a business in the 5400 block of Highway 68. Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Floria. A record check showed Floria to have a suspended driver’s license.

While speaking with Floria, he denied assaulting the victim. During conversations with Floria, deputies could smell an odor of alcohol. Floria admitted to consuming alcohol. Following field sobriety tests, Floria was taken into custody and transported to the Mohave County Jail where an analysis revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be 11.8 percent.



Floria was booked into the jail without incident.

Aggravated assault on an officer

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Alan Rutherford, 46, of Fort Mohave Tuesday for aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest, both felonies and for an outstanding warrant.



At 3:30 p.m., deputies contacted Rutherford in the area of Camp Mohave Road and Calle Esperanz. A record check showed Rutherford to have an undesignated warrant issued by Bullhead City Justice Court.

As deputies attempted to take Rutherford into custody, he began to resist, telling deputies he wasn’t going to jail. During the incident, Rutherford ignored verbal commands and became more aggressive toward deputies.

After a brief struggle, Rutherford was taken into custody. Rutherford was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Theft of a firearm

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Ralph Doyle, 52, of Kingman Tuesday evening for theft, a felony.

At 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4200 block of shadow Road and observed Doyle sitting by the front door. Doyle approached the deputy and explained he was waiting for the resident to return so he could retrieve his cellphone.

While speaking with Doyle, the resident returned. While entering the residence, deputies observed a silver and black Smith & Wesson firearm by the door where Doyle had been sitting.



A record check showed the firearm had been reported stolen to Kingman Police Department Doyle was again contacted and taken into custody without incident.

Doyle was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anne Marie Whaley, 37, of Kingman Nov. 4 for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.



At 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Snavely Avenue and contacted Whaley. During conversations with Whaley, she admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies located two small plastic bags containing a white crystal substance and a small plastic bag containing marijuana. Whaley was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies conducted field tests on the crystal substance which confirmed it to be methamphetamine.

Whaley was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.