Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. the MCSO Search and Rescue Lake Havasu unit was activated for a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover north of Lake Havasu.

A female occupant of the UTV was injured in the incident and required medical treatment. The female occupant was ultimately taken to Las Vegas by Arizona DPS Ranger for treatment of her injuries.

Two MCSO Sergeants, Desert Hills Fire and Arizona DPS Ranger assisted in the rescue.