Bullhead police seeking man wanted for questioning in Kohl’s burglary

KINGMAN – Bullhead City Police Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Brereton Emerson Sherrill, who is wanted for questioning in the recent Kohl’s burglary where thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen.

The vehicle involved in the Kohl’s burglary has been recovered. It was a stolen vehicle that had been spray painted blue.

Sherrill currently has a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear out of the Fort Mohave Tribal Police Department. He is also the suspect in multiple vehicle thefts.

Brereton Sherrill goes by the name “Chaos,” is a 30-year-old white male, 6 foot 3 inches, 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police were called to a commercial alarm at the store at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Police observed the glass front entrance was smashed when they arrived, and the jewelry display cases were also broken into.

Store surveillance video showed one male suspect committing the burglary. His vehicle was described as a purple or blue colored sports style four-door car with lowered suspension, sunroof and dark-colored rims.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999. The Kohl’s burglary remains under investigation.

- Information provided by Bullhead City Police

