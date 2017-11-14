Horoscopes | Nov. 14

Birthdays: Travis Barker, 42; Josh Duhamel, 45; Patrick Warburton, 53; Harland Williams, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan your actions and execute them with flair. You’ll be able to capture attention and make headway when discussing travel plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anger will not get you ahead, but demonstrating control will make an impression that won’t go unnoticed. Celebrate your accomplishments with someone you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go where the action is. Be part of the future instead of hanging on to the past. Share information and partner with people who are heading in a similar direction as you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Problems at home will surface if you want everything done your way. Try to get along with the people you deal with and you’ll discover it will be easier to get things accomplished.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel plans should be high on your to-do list. Temptation, overreacting and indulgence will be your downfall.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Direct your energy into activities that will help improve your surroundings at work and at home. A positive change will help you avoid criticism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll be sensitive to what others do or say. Be aware of your reactions and try to respond in a reasonable fashion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s all about you and those closest to you. Don’t feel like you have to fold to demands from people who are pushy about where or how you should spend your cash.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you want change, make it happen. Share your ideas with peers or those you are going to engage in a partnership with. Ironing out the finer details will help you gain approval.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident will develop into an argument if you aren’t careful. Work with others in order to get the most out of any situation you encounter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is within reach. Don’t expect anything from others and you won’t be disappointed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone in a position to put demands on you will cause problems. Don’t let your emotions and anger take over or you will end up in a no-win situation.