Randy Schaffhauser of SignCo is presented with a plaque of appreciation by Mary Lou Galvan, right, and Rebeka Bacoka during Friday’s installation of the Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust banner program at Metcalfe Park. Thirty-seven military veterans from Kingman and the surrounding area were honored with the second installation of banners.

“You keep bringing them, we’ll keep printing them,” Shaffhauser said.