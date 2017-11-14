Letter | The city doesn't appear to support recycling

Today (Wednesday) was recycle day in the test neighborhoods, because of the Veterans Day holiday on Friday.



It does not show on the schedule, but such is Kingman City Government and their lack of advertising campaigns to prepare the folks who resist all change to ease them into something that is necessary and will lessen the load in the dumps, lessen the cost of using the dumps (we pay per pound for every load added to the dump) and since we are draining our raw materials, could extend our ability to have what we need here in the US and not have to rape or buy materials from other countries, which we are doing more every year.

It seems to me that city didn’t really want this program to succeed or it would have made the effort needed to make it work.

But hey they did give the stuck in the mud folks something else to bitch about. God knows we need more puss in the air.

Corralyn Dunshie

Kingman