2 dead in electrical fire at a trailer home in Desert Hills

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two are dead after an apparent electrical fire at a trailer home this past weekend in Desert Hills, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses reported a fire Saturday in the 3400 block of London Bridge Road, where a trailer had caught fire. Two subjects were sleeping within the trailer when the fire began in the vehicle’s fuse compartment. A heater was in use within the trailer that ultimately started a fire, according to witnesses.

Toni Drake, an employee of London Bridge RV park and coworker of one of the victims, was staying in Havasu at the time of the fire. “They were both sleeping when it happened,” Drake said. “Everything in the trailer was melted, covered in soot and ash … everything except the bed where they were sleeping. That went unharmed. They didn’t burn.”

According to Drake, emergency responders said the fire was due to an electrical shortage. Drake said the victims were Kingman residents. “I feel terrible,” Drake said. “It’s a total tragedy They were really nice, friendly people. (Drake’s coworker) was a good man, and a hard worker.”

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence shortly after 7 a.m., where Desert Hills firefighters were attempting to subdue the blaze. According to Mohave County Deputy Trish Carter, both subjects may have been deceased when first responders arrived.

“We’re waiting for the autopsy results,” said Mohave County Deputy Trish Carter.

According to Meredith Archer, of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy of the victims was expected to be completed in the coming days.