Community View | Open letter from Humane Society of Mohave County

Humane Society of Mohave County (HSMC) is a limited in-take and foster based agency (HSMC is the shelter side to Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic).

People often ask, What is a limited in-take agency? What is a foster-based agency? Basically, we do not have a traditional shelter building to house the animals we take in. Everything we take in is set up in foster homes.

We rely on the good people within this community to help us out. The animals are with the foster parent who can focus on their needs, learn their personalities, and help us get them ready for adoption. Sometimes it’s just a week or two, sometimes it’s a little longer if they are sick and need extra time to get well or just feel safe again.

Part of our mission is a two-fold process. When we can, we feel we can have the biggest impact to help the community if we reach out to pet owners who are trying to rehome litters of puppies and kittens, typically 7-8 weeks old. We also ask about the momma dog or cat that produced these litters. If we accept the entire litter we will vet them to get them ready for adoption, especially making sure they’re started on their core vaccines, and spaying or neutering is a must before they are adopted. We will even spay the momma dog or cat for free.

We feel by taking this proactive approach it helps to end the endless breeding that often occurs in Mohave County. By doing this, the litter will never experience an oops litter themselves, and momma stays in the loving household she already has. Plus, the bonus is momma will never have another litter again. It also helps to reduce the amount of unwanted litters that often end up at the local rescue agencies and shelters.

It’s a win-win situation for momma, puppies or kittens, the pet owners, and the community.

I’m personally very proud of the following numbers ... During July 2016 through September 2017, we’ve adopted or transported over 660 healthy animals and spayed 170 mommas for free.

Imagine the overall pregnancies we prevented by offering this option alone. We rely soley on donations from the public, grants, and good people who open up their homes to become fosters.

Recently we took in many litters and we’re stretched financially. Without donations and grants we unfortunately cannot always say yes. This makes us sad because there are still so many in need and we want to help, but we have limits as well. Operating near the red is not a good place to be. That’s why we’re asking for the public’s help – individuals and businesses alike. This holiday season give the gift that keeps on giving and helps this community end the endless unwanted litters in Mohave County. Please consider stopping by the clinic or sending your donations to:

Humane Society of Mohave County / Help Us Help More Animals ; C/0 Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic; 1707 E. Andy Devine Ave.; Kingman, AZ 86401.