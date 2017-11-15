Horoscopes | Nov. 15

Birthdays: Shailene Woodley, 26; Jonny Lee Miller, 45; Beverly D’Angelo, 66; Sam Waterston, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful when dealing with work-related matters or people of influence who could affect your future. Listen and look for solutions that will be in accordance with what the majority wants to see happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Protect your money and your belongings. Don’t share personal information or passwords.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Change the way you do business, where you work or the people you collaborate with. Fine-tune what you want to accomplish and focus on what and who you actually need in your corner to reach your goals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll experience an unexpected turn of events if your relationships with others haven’t been copacetic. Do your best to calm the situation by offering unique alternatives and incentives to those reluctant to do things your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expect an emotional outburst if you haven’t been taking care of your personal responsibilities. Avoid practicing poor habits that may bother the people who love and care about you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Look inward and concentrate on how you can strive to be the best you can possibly be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Anger issues should be dealt with in competitive ways. Challenges and debates will help you gain access to something you’ve wanted for some time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep moving forward. Inject what you have done in the past into future plans in order to save time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to get emotional if someone pressures you. Size up the situation and do whatever it takes to live up to your promises and responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid a run-in with someone in a position of authority. Use intelligence and charm to help present your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into getting your way. Negotiate on your own behalf and know exactly what you want the outcome to be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on your goals and bringing about positive changes. A move or personal financial deal can be put into play.