Letter | Community Center Opens for Youths

Have any of the youths in Kingman yearned for something to do in Kingman besides playing on their Game Boy or texting a friend who's sitting right next to them? Well, there is a new center for youths from middle school to high schoolers where the atmosphere is filled with beautiful inspirational music that reminds them that there is a loving God.

I witnessed the boys playing basketball and later doing their best at football. Some played billiards, while the girls played foosball. Pastor Bob Peet of the Kingdom of God Church at 4798 Stockton Hill Road officially opened his youth center Nov. 2, and, in spite of having the grand opening on the same night as a school dance, the turnout was good. They will be open on Thursdays for now from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The plan is to be open Thursdays and Fridays after the holidays.

Pastor Peet provided hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks and treated all who came. Bridgette Sweeney, church youth teacher, prepared a buffet table for the youths to help themselves. "Grace" was said by Bridgette before the food was given out. There is a snack counter with all sorts of chips, cakes, and cookies for a minimal cost.

The youths must sign in when they arrive at the center. Cameron, an FFA 3rd place contest winner, was present and involved at the center as well as the pastor's son, Spencer. The pastor also provides shuttle service to anyone who needs transportation to and from this center at no cost. You just need to call him for the ride and he will bring you to the KOG Youth Center on Stockton Hill Road.

This is a very safe place as Pastor Peet shares in the supervision along with three other adults. Boys will be playing outside in back and there will be girls and boys inside playing various games or just sitting at the TV area. The computer station is fully functional, but the youths enjoyed contact sports the best.

It was a beautiful sight to see them team up and actually talk to one another.

Toward closing time, Pastor Peet shared with the youths how important it is to have God in their lives by asking the youths questions and allowing them to ask him any questions. I believe that we need more interaction with our young people and this community youth center is just what they need.

For more information about this new Kingdom of God Community Youth Center, call Pastor Bob Peet at 928-692-1122. Donations are gratefully accepted to help support this great new center!

S. Pleth

Kingman