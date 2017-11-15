Prep Football: Makaiwi-Stroup, Juelfs lead all-region honorees

KINGMAN – Following a season in which the Kingman Academy High School football team won a 2A Central Region title, 15 Tigers earned all-region accolades. Kekoa Makaiwi-Stroup led the honorees as the senior quarterback was named Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Makaiwi-Stroup concluded his prep career by throwing for 2,072 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions. He also added 101 yards rushing and two scores.

Joining Makaiwi-Stroup on the all-region first team were Tyler Balluff (defensive back), Tyler Wheeler (linebacker), Seth Pitts (offensive lineman and long snapper), Julian Lovato-Cordero (offensive lineman), Gabe Imus (receiver and punt returner) and Hayven Potter (receiver and punter).

Five Tigers were named to the all-region second team in Kannon Butler (defensive lineman), Trevor Lowry (linebacker), Charlie Anderson (placekicker), Nate Perea (receiver) and Stevie Wusstig (running back). Honorable Mention selections were Bryan Jones (offensive lineman), Jacob Kidd (defensive back) and Harlee Roberts (offensive lineman).

Academy head coach Dan Stroup rounded out the honorees as he was selected as Region Coach of the Year. Stroup led the Tigers to a 7-4 overall mark, including a 4-1 finish in the 2A Central Region.

The Academy loses 12 seniors to graduation, including Balluff, Butler, Kidd, Lovato-Cordero, Makaiwi-Stroup, Pitts and Roberts.

4A Grand Canyon

The Lee Williams High School football team picked up a number of 4A Grand Canyon All-Region honors, highlighted by linebacker Kael Juelfs being named the Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Juelfs racked up 123 total tackles in his senior campaign, including 74 solo stops, seven tackles for loss and one sack. He was also selected to the all-region first team along with Matt Bathauer (defensive lineman) and Edmond Ashton (offensive utility).

The Volunteers duo of Paul Giglio (kickoff returner and receiver) and Mike Bathauer (defensive lineman) were named to the all-region second team, while AJ Herrera (quarterback), Tyler Miner (running back), Marco Narvarte (defensive lineman), Cameron Ott (linebacker), Matt Shaw (linebacker) and Hunter Sturgill (receiver) garnered Honorable Mention honors.

Ashton, Giglio, Juelfs, Miner, Narvarte, and Shaw are among 13 seniors that graduate from a team that finished 4-6 overall.

3A West

The Kingman High School football team had four Bulldogs garner 3A West All-Region accolades, highlighted by two second team selections.

Powers Corbin (linebacker) and Kyle Ferguson (receiver) were named to the second team, while Ferguson (defensive lineman), Austin Dias (running back) and James Carter (receiver) picked up Honorable Mention honors.

Kingman improved its win total from a year ago, defeating Joy Christian and ASU Prep to finish 2-8 overall. The Bulldogs lose 12 seniors to graduation, but only one of the four honorees in Ferguson.