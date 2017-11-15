Obituary | Lola Kirkley

Lola Kirkley of Kingman passed away on November 10, 2017. She was born on December 14, 1942 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Marcia and William Hildebrand.

Lola grew up in the Santa Fe-Albuquerque area; she enjoyed riding horses with her sister Judy in her youth.

Lola was a meat wrapper for many years; she worked for Bashas for over 20 years and helped open the store in Kingman.

Lola met the love of her life, Jim Kirkley, and they married in 1987. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling with Jim, serving and embroidering with her sister Judy.

Lola is survived by her loving husband Jim, her sister Judy Sumter, daughters Melanie Feldkamp and Melissa Hauke, stepchildren llen, Karen, Darren and Jimmy Jr.

In lieu of a memorial service, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

