Obiturary | DeLoris Mae (Eyres) Hayden

DeLoris Mae (Eyres) Hayden, passed away November 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona, following a struggle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. She was 87 years of age.

Per her request, no formal services will be held.

Lori, (as she was best known) was born in rural Plymouth County, Iowa, in the family farmhouse at a dairy farm on May 17, 1930. She was the second oldest of seven children, daughter of R.G. and Bessie Eyres. She worked on the farm milking cows by hand, in the fields with horse and wagon, or wherever her help was needed.

She graduated from Lawton High School and attended Westmar College, during that time she met her husband, Philip Hayden, and they married in 1950 in Iowa.

After he returned from the Korean war, they moved to the Phoenix area where Phil worked at a newspaper and Lori stayed home with the kids. Once they relocated to Wickenburg, Arizona she worked at H&H Printers, the business she and her husband, along with their son, Phil (Buffalo), had begun in 1976. She continued working there until retiring at the age of 82 in 2012. She loved being a part of a thriving and busy company.

She embraced desert living and was always riding shotgun during the numerous desert outings she and her husband, Phil, took as they enjoyed exploring scenic Arizona. Always on the back roads (and the worst roads he could find) just to make it more exciting. After her husband died in 1999, she continued working, taking time with her family to travel and take advantage for some much-needed time for relaxation and fun. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who gave her the name GG, they all were blessed by her as a babysitter, prankster, and all around fun grandma to be with. She was always ready to help in any way she could to be with them and make memories that will now last forever in their minds and hearts. Her gentle, fun and loving ways will always be what they think of. She and her husband Phil were married for 49 years until his death.

She was a member of Kingman First Assembly of God, was in church every Sunday, at Women’s Gatherings and at Senior Adult Home Group until her health made it just too difficult. In 1999 she was inducted into the Kingman Women Making History.

She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many of her own clothes and for clientele, also. Lori will always be remembered for her smile, her kindnesses to so many in her community through business and on a personal level. She was a member of Soroptimist Club, and active in community endeavors to enrich the lives of others. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and dementia in 2014 and spent the last years living with her daughter and her husband, and eventually in a private care home in Phoenix, Arizona where she passed away.

In addition to numerous nieces and nephews, she is survived by her children, Philip, aka Buffalo, (Suzy) Hayden Kingman, Arizona, daughter Debbie Briles (Dan), Phoenix, Arizona, grandchildren Micah Briles (Jolynn), San Antonio, Texas, Heather Lewandowski (Paul), Portland, Oregon, Jesse Comeau, Kingman, Arizona, great grandchildren, Chris Briles (Yachel), Ashley Briles, Cody Briles, Hayden Lewandoski, Pippi Lewandowski, and Harper Lewandowski, along with 2 great great grandchildren, Jayden Briles and Eliav Briles. Also a sister, Phyllis Peterson of Sioux City, Iowa; brothers, Robert (Nancy) Eyres and Ronald (Orpha) Eyres of Kechi, Kansas, Michael (Sherry) Eyres of King, North Carolina, and Ken (Joan) Eyres of Lawton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, R.G. and Bessie Eyres, a sister Lola Haskins, grandson, Matthew Elias Briles, and her husband Phil Hayden.

Condolences can be emailed to Debbie Briles at dkbriles@gmail.com or mailed to Buffalo Hayden at 4415 N. Bond Street, Kingman, AZ 86409.

Lori lived her life fully, was loved and gave love, and left this earth with peace and no regrets, a life well lived, committed to God, fully blessed knowing her home is in Heaven. We miss you, Mom.