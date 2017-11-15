Police seek help to find mail box thieves

KINGMAN – If you miss your next credit card payment, tell them your mail was stolen. It probably won’t fly, but it’s a legitimate excuse with a mail thief running around town.

Kingman Police Department took several reports Tuesday of theft and damage to mailboxes in the 600 block of Carlton Street, 900 block of Mountain View Drive and 1000 block of Belcourt Circle, all in the Canyon Shadows neighborhood.

The boxes were standalone cluster type, with suspects forcing them open and stealing mail and parcels.

Anyone with information can call KPD at 928-753-2191, or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. You can also report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com and click “Give a Tip.”