Road closure in east Kingman

KINGMAN – Due to damage from a ruptured water line, Monroe Street, between Georgia and Southern avenues, will be closed until repairs are completed. City of Kingman Public Works says it appears that it will take until Monday morning. Additional closures and detours in the area may be required for the completion of work. For your safety and the safety of the workers please use caution and slow down near the work zone.

If you have any questions or, need additional information, please contact Public Works Department at 928-757-7467.

- Information provided by City of Kingman Public Works Department