Kingman Unified School District teachers and principals presented certificates to 24 students who achieved perfect scores on the AZ Merit assessment test at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Grace Skommesa of Manzanita Elementary and Gavin Shurtz of Hualapai Elementary aced both the math and English portion of the test.

AZ Merit tests are used to measure proficiency in math and English so that elementary school students are prepared to enter sixth grade.