Horoscope | November 16, 2017

Birthdays: Maggie Gyllenhaal, 40; Martha Plimpton, 47; Dean McDermott, 51; Marg Helgenberger, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A joint venture will tempt you. Share your feelings, ideas and intentions and you will avoid being misrepresented.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Temptation will loom, but so will opportunity. Weigh the pros and cons of any situation before you make your move.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Contracts, settlements and chronic health matters will come into play. Don’t leave anything to chance.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a deep breath and prepare to share your ideas and plans for the future. You can now rest easy and make suggestions that will be looked upon favorably.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change at home or to the way you live can be expected. Someone will confront you if you haven’t been pulling your weight.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A financial decision, contract or settlement will hinge on what you say and how you react. Don’t let emotions take over or lead to an argument that will make you look bad.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A partnership problem will need your undivided attention. Be patient when working your way through difficulties, and you will avoid a blowup that could be costly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your mysterious ways will draw attention. Offer information along with incentives and you will have no problem turning your plans into something great.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A group effort will take you down a path quite unfamiliar. The experience will help make you more conscientious of those around you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking a unique approach when looking for a new position or presenting a project will captivate the people you approach. A positive change to your personal status will brighten your day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll face emotional situations when dealing with friends and relatives. Be kind, but don’t allow anyone to use emotional manipulation to overrule what you want to see unfold.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Investing more time in yourself and the things you want to pursue will give you a better sense of how to market what you have to offer. Sharing your ideas with someone you respect will lead to a joint venture.

