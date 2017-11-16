KRMC Preoperative Clinic welcomes additional provider

KINGMAN – Shilo Elliott, NP, has joined Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Preoperative Clinic.

As a nurse practitioner in the preoperative clinic, Elliott coordinates with surgeons and anesthesiologists to ensure patients are healthy enough for surgery.

She reviews a patient’s cardiac history, monitors medications to prevent adverse reactions, performs physical examinations, and orders other testing as needed.

Elliott began her medical career at KRMC in 2007 as a nurse on the third floor, then went on to work in surgery.

After obtaining her Master of Science in Nursing, she taught nursing courses at Mohave Community College for five years. In the Preoperative Clinic, she applies her experience to educating patients.

“I have more time to spend with my patients, educating and preparing them for their upcoming surgical procedures,” she said. “My whole philosophy is to treat each patient with the love, compassion, and respect that I would want for my family.”

The purpose of KRMC’s Preoperative Clinic is to prepare patients for surgery.

Health professionals at the clinic perform a physical exam and other testing to ensure the patient can safely undergo anesthesia and the scheduled procedure

The Preoperative Clinic is in KRMC’s Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., Suite 103.