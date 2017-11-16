KUSD looks to turn Palo Christi into multipurpose community center

KINGMAN – School board member Bruce Ricca is taking the lead on turning Palo Christi School into a multipurpose community center and keeping it in the hands of Kingman Unified School District for now.

The City of Kingman keeps “dragging their feet” on deciding if the historic school built in 1928 is worth renovating for use as a City Hall and other offices, Ricca said Tuesday during the KUSD governing board’s regular meeting.

Ricca agreed to head up a committee that would get an appraisal on the school at 500 Maple St. while various groups and organizations come up with a feasible plan to acquire or lease the property.

The city hasn’t completely given up on the school. Council voted last week to form a subcommittee to look into future uses and the cost of renovation, including asbestos abatement, which is “stupid,” Ricca said.

Ricca downplayed the asbestos issue, noting that it was in the tile flooring underneath the carpet. Unless someone starts grinding up the tile, it will remain undisturbed, he said.

Ricca is part owner of the historic Odd Fellows building downtown, and said there was fear of asbestos abatement to renovate that building, but a firm inspected it and “surprisingly” found no asbestos.

“We have no intention of ever letting that building get tore down,” Ricca said of Palo Christi School. “As for a sale, I wouldn’t even begin to think about selling without an appraisal. Someone said they’d buy it for $100,000. Forget it.”

Board member Carole Young said the Palo Christi gymnasium is in good condition, and she was encouraged by the city’s efforts to come up with ideas for the school.

“We did have people interested in a cultural and arts center, but they don’t have the money either,” Young said. “We still need to put limitations on it because we can’t draw it out for six months or a year.”

Sara Peterson, founder of Kingman Center for the Arts, appealed to both City Council and the school board to form a partnership with her group to provide overhead funding to run Palo Christi as an arts center.

There was an effort to create a performing arts center in Kingman a couple of years ago, but the timing wasn’t right, Peterson said. Her group purchased the historic Beale Street Theater in downtown Kingman, but renovation costs have slowed progress.

“We don’t have the facilities to provide the kind of program we’d like, and Palo Christi needs that kind of program, more dance and music, but we just don’t have facilities for that,” she told the school board.

The school district could partner with the city’s tourism development for a children’s museum at Palo Christi, and there’s “absolutely no reason” the Boys and Girls Club couldn’t share the same space, Peterson said.

The school has sat vacant for a couple years and is beginning to deteriorate with a leaky roof. Renovation is estimated at $3 million.

“I know it’s an expensive proposition,” one woman said during a call to the audience, “but I’m here tonight to encourage you to work with the community to see what it could be used for.”

She said her mother recently passed at age 88, and she took her grandchildren and great-grandchildren back to her mother’s elementary school, also built around 1928, to walk the same path she had walked to school and play on the same tree.

Ricca said he just had a class reunion at Palo Christi’s gym with music and dancing, and everyone had a great time. “The majority of us went to that school,” he said.