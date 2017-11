Cheers to the writer of the Rants & Raves, the president and opioids.

After 16 years and spending $2 trillion bombing rocks and caves, maybe we could napalm those poppy fields, which are the source of the Taliban’s income.

What? Napalm is still politically taboo?

Please, let’s stop throwing money down this rat hole called Afghanistan.

That’s what I’d call taboo.

Richard Rufo

Kingman