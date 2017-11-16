Obituary | Glen Lester Watkins

Glen Lester Watkins was born on Dec. 23, 1930 to Bertis and Pauline (Williams) Watkins, in Aurora, Missouri. He passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

The family moved from Missouri to California in 1942 and settled in the Compton, California area. Glen attended schools in the Compton area and graduated from the Compton high school in 1948.

Upon his graduation from high school, he and two of his buddies enlisted in the army. He was stationed in Japan and in June 1951 he returned home. Upon his return he was then stationed at Camp Cook, California until his discharge in 1951.



Glen met Marie Higgins in 1947, and they were married in October of 1951. They later became a family of five by 1957 with the arrival of Susan, Michael and Valerie.

Upon his retirement in 2002, Glen and his family moved from Lake Isabella to Kingman, Arizona.

The family continued to increase with the arrival of many grandchildren; Michael Cory and Craig Watkins, Darrell E. and Erik D., Michelle Linderman and Amy Lynn Watkin, and with the arrival of great-grandchildren; Christopher, Noah, Kaci Rae, Jenna, Hannah, Cohen, Jordan and Leah.

Glen’s only wish was in lieu of flowers a donation be made to any veterans organization. There will be no services held per Glen’s request.