Poker run participants force to fold hand after roll over

KINGMAN – A vehicle participating in an off-road poker run from Topock to Lake Havasu City came up a bit short Saturday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a non-injury accident in the desert near Interstate 40 around 3:30 p.m.

A Jeep was going up a large hill when one of its rear tires hit soft sand and went off the trail. The driver was trying to get it back on to the trail when the Jeep rolled and landed on the driver’s side.

Both occupants were uninjured, and the vehicle was recovered by fellow off-roaders.

- Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office