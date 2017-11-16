Soldwedel family donates $26K to Mohave Community College

KINGMAN – A multi-media company’s family has transformed a long legacy of sharing tennis with their community into a $26,000 gift to Mohave Community College.

The contribution from the Yuma Tennis Association via the Soldwedel family – owners of Western News & Info, Inc. (WNI) – sets up the Daily Miner Scholarship – YTA with perpetual endowment funds that will provide scholarships for MCC students of all ages and countywide for decades to come.

The Soldwedel family owns WNI, the parent company of The Daily Miner, and they also own The Prescott Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune, Chino Valley Review, Verde Independent and the Camp Verde Bugle, among other media outlets across Arizona. WNI President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Soldwedel is a tennis enthusiast and served as president of the nonprofit Yuma Tennis Association from 2003 to 2015.

“It was my dad’s (Joe Soldwedel) vision to establish the YTA. He wanted kids to be able to play tennis for free,” said Kelly Soldwedel, associate vice president of WNI. When the association’s property sold and the nonprofit disbanded, the family chose Mohave Community College as a beneficiary.

The scholarship will support students from Mohave County attending MCC. Scholarship recipients must show financial need and a commitment to pursuing a higher education. Student may attend either part- or full-time, and the award can only be used for tuition, books, and college fees.

A minimum of one $1,250 scholarship will be awarded annually. One scholarship of $1,000 will be offered this spring semester, and each year a secure account will provide the annual scholarships beginning in 2018-2019.

“That’s the power of an endowment,” said Dr. Michael Kearns, president of Mohave Community College. “It keeps on giving. That’s the main focus, to grow the endowment pool. Just think how much this endowment will have helped after 10, 20, or even 50 years.”