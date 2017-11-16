State Briefs | Body recovered at Grand Canyon could be Utah man

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – Authorities say they’ve recovered a body within the Grand Canyon National Park and it’s believed to be that of a Utah man missing since late last month.

Park Service officials announced Monday that a man’s body was recovered below the South Rim between Pipe Creek and Mather Point.

Identification of the body will be handled by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is also conducting an investigation into the death along with the National Park Service.

Park officials say 39-year-old Michael Legus, of Tooele, was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 31.

Legus reportedly was last seen at Mather Point.

1 man dead after fire in desert near Lake Havasu City

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Monday fire in the desert area of Eureka Mine, located north of Paso De Oro Drive.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two trailers on fire and Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel on the scene to extinguish the fires. One deceased subject was recovered at the scene.

Identification and autopsy results are pending an investigation by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

$1M bond for man accused of kidnapping elderly Arizona woman

SCOTTSDALE (AP) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of breaking into the home of a 94-year-old Scottsdale woman and stealing cash before kidnapping her.

Scottsdale police say Ian Michael Nielsen was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

The 25-year-old Nielsen didn’t have an attorney at his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Police say a man broke into the woman’s home on Nov. 7 about 6 a.m. and demanded money.

He bound her before locking her inside her car’s trunk, then drove around before parking the vehicle in a lot at a mall.

The woman told police she eventually freed herself from the trunk.

Police say the woman was treated at a hospital for an injured sternum. Her name hasn’t been released.

Joe Arpaio loses bid to disqualify judge from profiling case

PHOENIX (AP) – Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has lost another bid to get a judge disqualified from a racial profiling lawsuit that ultimately discredited his immigration patrols and led to a criminal case against him.