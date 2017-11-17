Graves hosting first responders lunch, donations sought

KINGMAN – Graves U-Haul is hosting its second annual First Responders Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its location, 425 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Graves’ famous smoked brisket lunch is free of charge with all the fixins to first responders.

Graves is asking for any person or business that would like to donate to this wonderful day of giving back. Organizers want to hand out gift certificates from local businesses to our fellow first responders along with the free lunch.

For more information, call Tuesday Simmons at 928-303-4536 or email Tuesdaysimmons@yahoo.com.