Havasu fire departments investigating 3 deaths in 2 separate fires

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Fire investigators are still trying to piece together the details of a fatal fire that destroyed two trailers near Paso De Oro Drive on Monday. Meanwhile, authorities in Desert Hills released the names of two people killed in a separate fatal fire that occurred over the weekend and destroyed an RV.

There’s no information suggesting the two incidents are linked, but calls seeking additional details from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department were unreturned by Wednesday afternoon. Fire investigators believe the incident in Desert Hills was accidental. On Wednesday, the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victims were George R. Tapia, 63, and Shari L. Perez, 48, both of Kingman. Fire investigators believe the fire started when the fuse compartment of their recreational vehicle caught fire, destroying the front of the RV and filling the cabin with smoke. The victims died from smoke inhalation, according to the Desert Hills Fire Department.

The fire was reported Saturday at London Bridge RV park, where Tapia worked prior to his death. Desert Hills firefighters arrived at the scene, but Tapia and Perez had succumbed to smoke inhalation before their arrival.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the victims’ cause of death has been ruled as accidental.

The incident on Paso De Oro Drive left one person dead. The fire occurred near the area of Eureka Mine, located in the area north of Paso De Oro Drive. Firefighters found two trailers engulfed in flames when they arrived. When the fire was subdued, they found the victim, whose identity has not been made available. According to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim’s identity and cause of death may not be revealed this week, as officials wait to examine his or her remains.

Officials from the Desert Hills Fire Department were at the scene to assist Lake Havasu City firefighters in subduing the blaze. According to Desert Hills Fire Captain Steve Bunn, the structures were destroyed in the fire by the time Desert Hills firefighters arrived, and the exact cause of the fire was undetermined.

Bunn didn’t offer details about the victim’s identity, but he said he learned that the sheriff’s department had previous encounters with the person who lived at the site. The victim had been living alone in the area, Bunn said.