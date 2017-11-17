Horoscope | November 17, 2017

Birthdays: Rachel McAdams, 39; Dylan Walsh, 54; Danny DeVito, 73; Martin Scorsese, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Getting along with others will be half the battle both at work and at home. Discuss how you feel openly so that no one gets the wrong impression.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Relationships are featured. If you are looking for someone to partner with, now is the time to find them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to suggestions and revamp them to fit your situation. Others may shun you for doing things differently, but once your plans start to fall into place it will be a different story.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Socializing with old friends will have a good effect on your emotional wellness. They may also spark ideas that will bring about personal change in the future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your head and make choices that will help stabilize your life. Problems will develop if you have not taken care of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be in a good position to make a difference to those you work or live with. Don’t let someone’s sudden demands stop you from following through with your long-held plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A unique way to earn more money will surface if you use your talents, skills and physical abilities. Stick to the truth, but don’t be afraid to use your talents in new and inventive ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen and consider what’s being said. Knowing what is fact and what is fiction will help you make better choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People you have worked with in the past will have interesting information to share with you. Be selective in the way you approach a subject that could be sensitive or politically incorrect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take more time to improve your appearance or update your image. The changes you make will attract compliments and boost your confidence. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work quietly behind the scenes. If you interact with others, you are likely to face opposition that will deter you from accomplishing your aims.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reconnecting with someone from your past will lead to new beginnings. Attend a reunion and the memories you share will resurrect the dreams you wanted to pursue.