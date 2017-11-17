Kingman Photo | Make way for the band

The Kingman High School Marching Band is headed to State championships Saturday at the Arizona State University Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. KHS will be performing their set “Pursuit of Happiness” at 9 a.m.

“These kids take pride in what they do and despite the obstacles of socio-economic status, budgets and other opportunities they don’t have access to, they make up for it in sheer determination and work ethic and rise above to be successful in a very competitive state,” said Mike Schreiber, KHS band director.