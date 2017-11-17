Obituary | Luke Elmer Wilde

Luke Elmer Wilde, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada was unexpectedly called home to be with Jesus on Nov.13, 2017.

Luke was born Aug. 10, 1977 in Osage, Iowa to Elmer and Jodi Wilde. They moved to Kingman, Arizona when he was 12 years old. Luke graduated from Kingman High School in 1996, and he then attended Mohave Community College.

After moving to Las Vegas, Luke opened a business, Assemblies Plus. He met the love of his life, Lilit Harutyunyan, and they were blessed with a beautiful little girl, Sierra Angelika.

Luke was an amazing husband, daddy, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Everyone who knew him loved his great sense of humor and charming, infectious smile. A lifelong Vikings fan, Luke adored playing football in high school and watching it for the rest of his life.

He could fix anything and had so many skills. Luke also loved people. He tried to help anyone who needed it. Above all, his life centered on Lilit and Sierra.

Luke is survived by his incredible wife, Lilit Harutyunyan, and their daughter, Sierra Wilde of Las Vegas, Nevada. Other survivors include his parents, Elmer and Jodi Wilde of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his brothers: Jeremy (Tammie) Steffensen of Phoenix, Arizona; Brendan (Melody Mojica) Steffensen of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sean (Shannon Sura) Steffensen of Phoenix, Arizona; and his sisters: Anna (Chad) Benson of Kingman, Arizona; and Amy (Jacob) Smith of Flagstaff, Arizona.

He is also survived by his loving in-laws, Levon and Anahit Harutyunyan, and brother-in-law, Harutyun Harutyunyan. Luke was also blessed with nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends whom he loved very much.

Luke’s Celebration of Life Services will be held at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 6425 West Pebble Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. The viewing will be held Monday evening, Nov. 20 from 5 to 8. The funeral service is Tuesday morning, Nov. 21 at 11. Everyone who would like to attend and celebrate Luke’s life with us is welcome. Luke’s family loves him forever and thanks you for sharing in his life.

If you would like to share a memory with the family, please email it to wilde57@yahoo.com.