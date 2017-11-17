Strange, But True | Massachusetts police stop driver for pizza box license plate

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) – Police officers in a Massachusetts town jokingly recommend drivers get a little more creative if they make their own illegal license plates.

The Hopkinton Police Department says in a Facebook post Sunday a driver was stopped with a license plate made from a pizza box.

The department discourages people from making their own plates. But if he or she does, the department says not to use a cardboard box and felt tip pens.

Hopkinton police say the driver is facing charges that include operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and attaching “fake home made” plates.

Drive-thru-window becomes squeeze-thru for McDonald’s thief

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) – A McDonald’s drive-thru window became a squeeze-thru window for a woman who apparently needed a fast food fix.

A surveillance video shows her worming her way inside, helping herself to a soft drink and making off with a box of items.

The video, posted on the Twitter feed of Howard County Police in Columbia, Maryland, shows the break-in early on Nov. 5, when the restaurant was closed. The woman reaches through the window for a soda cup and tries unsuccessfully to fill it from the dispenser.

She then manages to squeeze herself into the restaurant through the small window and gets a soft drink. The camera zooms in on her uncovered face.

The woman puts a box of unidentified items through the window and leaves.

She remains at large.

Oh, man! Town drops ‘men’ from name of its governing board

BROOKLINE, Massachusetts (AP) – A Massachusetts town has removed the word “men” from the name of its governing body.

Brookline approved changing the Board of Selectmen to the Select Board at a town meeting vote Tuesday. The title “selectman” has been replaced with “select board member.”

The five-member panel includes two women.

The Boston Globe reports the measure also requires the use of gender-neutral language in town documents and communications.

The changes were proposed by a member of the town’s Commission for Diversity Inclusion & Community Relations.

Commission member Alex Coleman says the measure is intended to help reflect a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Coleman says similar changes have been made in Newton and Amherst.

Brookline Town Meeting member Michael Burstein had proposed referring to all board members as selectwomen.

That proposal failed.

-Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Grant to help asthma care on Navajo Nation

TUCSON (AP) – A University of Arizona research center is teaming up with a respiratory hospital in Denver to improve asthma care on the Navajo Nation.

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute recently awarded an $8.5 million grant to the entities.

The university's Health Sciences Asthma and Airway Disease Research Center and the National Jewish Health say asthma rates are up to three times higher among Navajos than the general population.

The researchers will work with children, schools and nurses on diagnosing and managing asthma. They'll later study changes in health, and urgent care and hospital visits to see if things improved.

The program will be implemented in Tuba City, Chinle and Fort Defiance in the Arizona portion of the reservation.