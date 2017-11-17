Weather alert: Pacific Northwest Storm incoming

KINGMAN – A storm coming in from the Pacific Northwest will have a minor impact on northwest Arizona, bringing wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph and lowering temperatures for the weekend, the National Weather Service reported Thursday.

As the cold front passes Friday and Saturday, winds will become breezy out of the north, especially down the Colorado River Valley, with much colder temperatures for the weekend.

Today’s high was expected to be 72 degrees, with an overnight low of 37, and Saturday’s high-low is dropping to 65 and 35.

A wind advisory was issued for Southern Nevada Thursday afternoon, and a second wind advisory has been issued for Mohave and San Bernardino counties beginning this morning and continuing through the night.