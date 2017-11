Events Calendar | Nov. 19 - Nov. 26, 2017

SUNDAY

Mohave County

Music Harvest

3-day festival, Saddle Sore Ranch Golden Valley, local and traveling artists, crafts, bonfire parties, more, for directions and admission visit mohavecountymusicharvest.com.

His Majesty’s

Ministries

10:30 a.m., Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St., musical drama “The Fisherman & The Pharisee,” 928-681-4673.

Christmas Program

2 p.m., Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St., features Susan Collins and the Manzanita Dragon singers, more, 928-753-9200.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THANKSGIVING

Turkey Trot

8 a.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Ave., 5K walk and run, awards, prizes, refreshments, register at www.active.com, 937-304-9357.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Dueling Pianos

8-11 p.m., Sundowner, 4400 Stockton Hill Road, two Las Vegas performers, $5, 928-529-5499.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

TNG’s Race N Go

Flyball Tournament

8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., relay race for dogs, two teams of four compete, touchngoflyballteam@gmail.com.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, Nov. 26

TNG’s Race N Go

Flyball Tournament

8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., relay race for dogs, two teams of four compete, touchngoflyballteam@gmail.com.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.