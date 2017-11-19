Obituary | Phillip Arno

Phillip Arno, 77, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona following a brief illness. Remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband and all-around great guy.

Mr. Arno was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Los Angeles, California, the son of Harry and Edith Arno.

He was a longtime resident of Kingman. Phil married Dale Rubin, Feb.13, 1971. She preceded him in death Dec. 2, 2010.

Mr. Arno was a veteran. He served in the United States Army in the early '60s. Phil worked in the glass business for many years in the Southern California area. He was a proud bus driver for Kingman Unified School District and volunteered as a driver for the Veterans Administration, taking patients to the VA in Prescott. Phil could often be found at Kermit's Transmissions, hanging out and helping around the shop. He was an active member of the Car Nutz car club and enjoyed taking his '72 Rancho to the car shows and showing it off. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother-in-laws: Arthur Rubin of Culver City, California, Richard Rubin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Andrew Rubin of Brookline, Massachusetts.



The family of Mr. Arno is hosting a memorial on Friday, Nov. 24 from 3-7 p.m. at the La Quinta, 3419 Hotel Way, Kingman, Arizona, 86409.

Bring your classic car to honor the memory of Phil and join us for refreshments and tell us a story about Mr. Phil Arno.