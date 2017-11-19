Obituary | Rowland Laverne Fisher

Rowland Laverne Fisher, 78, of Golden Valley, Arizona died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at home.

He was born August 26, 1939 in Longmont, Colorado. the son of the late Joseph and Madeline Welsh Fisher.

He graduated from high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 9, 1959 until Jan.3, 1963. He was married to Rose Comstock in Pinedale, Wyoming on June 9, 1973. He worked at General Chemical until he retired in 1993. He then drove school buses for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for five years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona.

Survivors include his wife Rose of Golden Valley; his two sons: Michael (Mickey) Ray of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Matthey Alfred of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one daughter: Margaret Lynn Taylor of Lander, Wyoming; his sister-in-law: Ellen Fisher; and his wife’s family.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Rowland was preceded in death by his son Michael Edward Fisher, and his brother Harold Fisher.

Visitation will be held at Sutton Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 E. Spring St., in Kingman on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Chloride Cemetery in Chloride, Arizona.