Supervisors to address desert trash dumpers, GVID water rates Monday

KINGMAN – County supervisors are not giving up on prosecuting desert litterbugs, or “wildcat” dumpers who take their trash and old mattresses to places in the desert for disposal.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss paying a $500 reward to an individual who provided information in July that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of an illegal dumper.

The regular board meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. Anyone wishing to address the board during public comment must fill out a request form prior to the meeting.

Here are five other agenda items of interest: