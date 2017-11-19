Supervisors to address desert trash dumpers, GVID water rates Monday

KINGMAN – County supervisors are not giving up on prosecuting desert litterbugs, or “wildcat” dumpers who take their trash and old mattresses to places in the desert for disposal.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss paying a $500 reward to an individual who provided information in July that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of an illegal dumper.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. Anyone wishing to address the board during public comment must fill out a request form prior to the meeting.
Here are five other agenda items of interest:
Public hearing on the Golden Valley Improvement District. The board, sitting as the GVID board of directors, will consider establishing increased water rates or tax levy on district parcels. It will also increase future development fees, revise the sale of unassigned service connections and establish a water leak adjustment.
Approve using Mohave Educational Services Cooperative contract with Educational Services Inc. of Scottsdale for employment of Mike Hendrix as county administrator for $168,133. In addition, the county will pay $13,997 to Arizona State Retirement System. Funding comes from county administration, engineering and the Television Improvement District.
Consider settlement negotiations and legal strategies related to South Point Energy Center vs. Arizona Department of Revenue and Mohave County. The board may consider, accept, reject or respond on the settlement offer.
Continue the board’s motion directing staff to work with Mohave Valley Community Park to come back with an amendment to the 2015 park development agreement. Supervisor Buster Johnson is asking for receipts and cancelled checks from improvement work on the park.
Direct staff to program a capital improvement project to install two fire flow pumps, enhancing performance of the Horizon Six County Improvement District booster station, and augment the station’s four domestic demand pumps.
