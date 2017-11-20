Bus Stop Hero: This local fourth-grader saved his friend after remembering a YouTube video he had seen

Brennon McKinney and Evan Bond have been best buddies since first grade, and they have a friendship story to share for their lifetime.

Now fourth-graders at Manzanita Elementary School, the boys were waiting for the bus on the day after Halloween when Evan got a piece of Sour Punch candy stuck in his throat and said he couldn’t breathe.

Brennon thought his friend was faking it at first, but soon realized he needed to call upon his YouTube education on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“It’s a thing that could save their life where you pick them up and squeeze their stomach really hard until the food comes out,” Brennon said Thursday during an interview at the bus stop. “It took two pushes.”

Jamie McKinney, Brennon’s mother, is a longtime friend of Evan’s mother, Jennifer Rael, from previous employment. She got a call from her friend that they were taking the boy hero to McDonald’s for his quick actions.

“When he got home, I asked where he learned that (Heimlich), and he said on YouTube,” McKinney recalls. “I don’t like the internet. I’d like kids to get outside and play, and it made me realize the internet’s not all bad. There are benefits of the internet.”

Brennon said he was watching a murder mystery show when he picked up on 10 or 15 ways to save someone’s life, including the Heimlich maneuver. He went online and found the YouTube video.

McKinney said her son is going through a rough period in school, but he’s a “good kid for the most part.”

She stopped short of calling him a lifesaver, but said “he definitely did something to prevent something further from happening.”

Brennon likes math, and wants to be a “YouTuber,” or someone who records YouTube video.

Evan’s favorite subject is also math, though he wants to go into the arts when he gets older. He’s also into sports, especially soccer, football and tennis.