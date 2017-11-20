Horoscope | November 20, 2017

Birthdays: Ashley Fink, 31; Dan Byrd, 32; Joel McHale, 46; Bo Derek, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved, make a change or learn something new. Shake things up a bit and trust in your judgment, not what someone else wants you to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pay close attention to partnerships and joint finances. It’s important to be clear when you are sharing assets and liabilities with someone else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your heart and follow your common sense when dealing with other people. No one will be looking out for your interests better than you will.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be careful how you handle situations that deal with partnerships, children or socializing with peers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll have to make tough choices. Be good to others, but not at the expense of shortchanging yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on personal progress and self-improvement, not trying to change others. You’ll face opposition at home if you don’t try to get along with those you live with and let them have a say.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan an excursion. Going to the market or a destination that promises something unique will not disappoint you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dig in, work hard and bring about the changes that will lead to greater opportunities. Your ability to get things done will be impressive and have an impact on the way others view you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stay focused on what’s important to you. Get involved in activities that will lead to accomplishments that you find satisfying.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your thing, but don’t share information or give away secrets. The more you accomplish on your own, the further ahead you will be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Temptation is the enemy. Pick and choose your friends carefully. Put your time, energy and intelligence to proper use.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a moment to digest what’s happening around you. Absorb the information offered and look out for your own interests.