Letter of Thanks | To our supporters

The Route 66 Cruizers Car Club would like to thank the following people or organizations for their donations to our successful Halloween Bash:



Preston Investment, Kingman Chevrolet, Boyd’s Outlaw Furniture, Brown Drilling, Bob Buckholz, Mark Blair, Home Depot, Chris Auto Body, Stockton Hill Tire, Stockton Hill Chiropractic, Glass Chiropractic, Mike’s Towing, American Family Insurance, Pawn World, Marti Swanty Hyundai, Canada Mart, Aaron’s, Mohave Co. Voluntary Posse, Walmart, Grinders, Blue Moon Transportation, all participants in our 50/50, our car show participants and our members who donated items for our raffles.

Your donation made it possible for the kids to have a safe and fun Halloween.

Route 66 Cruizers

Kingman