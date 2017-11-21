5 things to know about the City Council meeting Nov. 21

The City Council meeting is 5:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

1. Possible executive session regarding Attorney General complaint

City Council may choose to go into executive session regarding a complaint from the Office of the Arizona Attorney General. The AG’s office has received two Open Meeting Law complaints. One complaint alleges that the release of City Manager John Dougherty’s performance evaluation was a violation, and the second complaint alleges that proper notice was not provided for the discussion and vote that took place Aug. 15 regarding the TPT (sales tax) rate increase, according to a letter received by the council and City Attorney Carl Cooper from O.H. Skinner, Chief of Government Accountability and Special Litigation Unit.

2. Interim Public Management Professional Services Agreement

Staff is recommending the approval of James C. Bacon as interim city manager while the city searches for permanent replacement for outgoing City Manager John Dougherty. Bacon’s term would run from Nov. 30 to March 1, 2018.

3. Andy Devine Avenue Paving Project

Staff is recommending approval of a $1.35 million contract to McCormick Construction to repave Andy Devine Avenue from Fifth Street to Stockton Hill Road, including bike lanes. An update on the Community Development Block Grant for sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

4. Discussion: Consolidating Economic Development and Marketing Commission

Councilman Stuart Yocum wants to discuss and possibly consolidate the Economic Development and Marketing Commission with the Tourism Development Committee, which staff recommends approval. A suggested new title would be the Economic Development, Marketing and Tourism Commission (EDMTC).

5. More items on the agenda

There are only three items on the consent agenda, including the approval of James Bacon as interim city manager.