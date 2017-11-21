Horoscopes | Nov. 21

Birthdays: Carly Rae Jepsen, 32; Jena Malone, 33; Michael Strahan, 46; Goldie Hawn, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your ability to pick up new skills and knowledge as you go will help you stay on top. Don’t let emotional issues interfere with reaching your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hang out, meet new people and visit places you’ve never been before. Business meetings and partnerships are favored, along with comforting decisions that make you feel more secure moving forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will tempt you with an offer. Before you jump in, consider the costs involved and whether it’s in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to do things differently. Consider ways to keep the peace and follow your heart at the same time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Control your reactions and your desire to do something that is beyond your usual capabilities. Problems will occur if you aren’t sensitive to the needs of those you love and care for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Changes at home will be beneficial but unnerving. Acceptance will be in your best interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you deal with friends and relatives. If you say something insensitive, you will have trouble backtracking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a moment to use the knowledge you’ve gained and much will be accomplished. The changes that take place at home will develop in an unusual and unexpected manner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll have a hard time trying to find the right things to say to someone. Think hard before you reveal information that may be incriminating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional matter should be brought out into the open. Share your thoughts and feelings and make sure that whomever you are dealing with is on the same page as you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Handle your money carefully. Emotional spending will not help you when the bills come in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have a unique idea to share. A gift, offering or gain looks promising.