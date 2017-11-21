Kingman Photo | 105 years down, several more to go

Nancy Dusek brought her rabbit, Flash, for Ruth Sorensen to pet on her 105th birthday party at White Cliffs Senior Living Friday. Ruth had a birthday card read to her by Candice Leftwich, customer service representative at White Cliffs Senior Living, before Ruth was honored with a birthday cake. Ruth was born Nov. 17, 1912, in Pasadena, California, and has been a resident at White Cliffs since 2015. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and playing piano. Her grandson, Allen, lives in Kingman and oversees her care.