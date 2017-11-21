Public Services: Holiday schedules for trash pickup

This week’s Thanksgiving Day holiday has caused a changes to the City of Kingman’s trash collection schedule:

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Thursday. Thursday customers should put their cans out one day early, on Wednesday. Full trash service will resume Friday.

The Walleck Ranch and Legacy recycling pilot areas will not have recycling service on Thursday and should put their cans out one day early, on Wednesday. All containers need to be out by 6 a.m.