Community View | A Chuckwalla lizard? In Kingman?

The comedians on the City Council have outdone themselves again.

They voted to spend $10,000 on a seven-foot "pigmented concrete Chuckwalla" (aka lizard) as artwork to be displayed downtown.

What the heck does a Chuckwalla have to do with Kingman? The city wants to use that image on postcards and other souvenirs of Kingman.

No location for the Chuckwalla has been set yet. However, they want "to be sure it would be where it gets plenty of sunshine.” I have a suggestion on where this sculpture should be placed. However, it would be where the sun never shines.

The City Council should take that $10,000 and the $25,000 they are spending on a recruitment firm to find a new city manager (the one we had was too smart for the City Council, and he dared to disagree with their idiotic ideas) and use this money to pave the mess they made of the pavement on Andy Devine Avenue at El Trovatore Hill.

Of course, that would be logical and smart.

This City Council is neither.