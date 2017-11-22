Letter | Saving lives and property

It really makes me angry the way politics comes before saving lives and property.

In my book, where saving lives and property is concerned, there should not be any politics whatsoever.

I speak on behalf of my family, a member who is in the fire service because you can’t expect the fire or those who are in harm’s way to wait for funds to help save lives.

Like or lump it!

Politics should always take a backseat where property and lives are in danger – a plain and simple fact. Political attitudes and ignorance must and should not be tolerated. Saving lives and property is and always will be our main goal when it comes to people and homes.

Please show some compassion and, above all, loads of mercy. After all, we are out there 24/7 just going to fires and accidents, etc.

I have a serious question for those who work behind a desk. How would you feel if the shoe was on the other foot? You are in a nice, warm building while we are fighting fires and such.

How in God’s name can you judge or play politics at our expense? Most of our political officials must at least show some bit of human kindness and support.

Spare no expense for firefighters. Remember this:

You may become a fire victim yourselves.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman