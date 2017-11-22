Letter | When trying on shoes, please wear socks

A few days ago, my wife and I were in a store in Kingman doing some shopping. While my wife was looking at some clothes, I was looking around.

I happen to see a couple trying on shoes. These people didn’t have any socks on. They tried on several pairs of shoes.

I mentioned this to a store employee, and the employee went over and talked to the people.

What on earth is the matter with people? If these people had athletes foot or some other foot disease, somebody else could end up with it.

I guess I should realize in this day and age a lot of people don’t use common sense.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley