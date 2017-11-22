Police chief leaves service weapon in library restroom

PRESCOTT – Prescott Valley Police Chief Bryan Jarrell lost his service weapon, apparently leaving it in a public restroom over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, before he realized it was missing and reported it.

Jarrell said he had been in uniform at a Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9.

“I went into the public restroom at the library (where the meeting was held) to change clothes, because I was going to a basketball game, and I was in a hurry, and there is no excuse, I left it,” he said.

He said that, because he doesn’t normally carry his gun while off-duty, and the following day was a holiday, he didn’t realize he’d left it in the restroom until Monday, by which time it was gone.

“I immediately made a report and put it in the nationwide computer system, and we’re trying to follow some investigative leads and see if we can track it down,” Jarrell said.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said, “He’s going to be getting a letter of counseling, and in addition to that he’s going to be made to reimburse the town for the loss of town property.

“That’s exactly what we would do with anybody else,” Tarkowski added. “We’re not treating him any differently than anybody else.”

When asked what disciplinary measures would be taken for an officer in his department who lost a gun in a similar fashion, Jarrell said, “It depends on the circumstances surrounding the loss of the property. The repercussions could range from an admonishment to be more careful and a notation in their file, up to more punitive measures.”

Jarrell said rumors that had been swirling on social media and via text message that the incident was being covered up were wrong.

“It’s just a simple mistake – obviously, it’s a serious mistake, because of what’s involved,” he said. “Just because I’m the chief doesn’t mean I’m immune to mistakes.

“We are following up on our investigative leads, but we would certainly welcome information or help from the public so we can recover this weapon,” Jarrell said.

The handgun is described as a Glock 19, 9mm caliber and black in color, serial number YHC 944.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this firearm is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9261.