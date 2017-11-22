Police: Kingman man arrested on burglary, weapons charges

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department says it responded to calls about a Kingman man walking down the road with a rifle, which led to the arrest of the man on burglary, drugs, and weapons charges.

Christopher Robert Dykman, 22, of Kingman allegedly tried to give officers a false name.

Police say Dykman could not possess a weapon legally, and a further search found stolen property from a burglary earlier on Sunday.

The department asserts Dykman and Jeremy Espinoza, 22, of Kingman were involved in two burglaries in the 2600 block of Running Iron Loop and the 1400 block of Rawhide Drive, which took place either Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

KPD says a search of Dykman’s home in the 2500 block of Kingman Avenue and Espinoza’s home in the 4000 block of Bond Street revealed more stolen property.

Dykman has been charged on felony charges of burglary second degree, burglary third degree, misconduct involving weapons, false reporting to law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Espinoza has been charged on felony charges of burglary second degree, burglary third degree, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators suspect that both may have been involved in other burglaries and thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191; or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234; or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”