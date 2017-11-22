Police: Kingman man arrested on kidnapping, sex assault charges

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department says a victim was treated and released for significant facial and head injuries after being assaulted Thursday.

Police say the incident took place in the 400 block of Lomas Flojas Lane, and the victim went to the hospital the next day.

Thaer Jamal Al-Khatib, 37, of Kingman has been charged with domestic violence by aggravated assault, domestic violence by unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence by sex assault.

KPD says Al-Khatib was located and taken into custody Saturday morning. When he was apprehended Al-Khatib was allegedly to have been found with heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The department says a search warrant was served at the home and more evidence was seized.

Al-Khatib has also been charged with possession of narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in custody at Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department